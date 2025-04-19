Scoping the Outlook for Tetairoa McMillan
The Las Vegas Raiders want to gift quarterback Geno Smith a big weapon to go with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers.
Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan looks like a true contender for the No. 6 overall pick held by the Raiders.
But what is the outlook for a potential rookie campaign?
Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke dove into McMillan's college career and found a steady trajectory of improvement.
"He improved on most metrics in his final college season, except for dropped passes," wrote Jahnke. "He dropped seven of his 131 targets in 2024 compared to two in 2023. One notable area of improvement was around contested catches. He was able to gain more separation in 2024, leading to fewer contested targets. When he faced a contested target, he could convert them to receptions at a higher rate. His separation rates were lower than those of other top wide receivers in this class, but that’s understandable given his average depth of target relative to that of the other top receivers.
"While most college receivers to post dominant numbers have been Z or slot receivers, McMillan is among the most accomplished of the taller receivers over the past decade. His 89.5 receiving grade is the fifth-best among Power-Five receivers 6-foot-2 or taller in the last decade. The only receiver with more receiving yards during that time is CeeDee Lamb. He’s ahead of Rome Odunze, Courtland Sutton, Bryan Edwards and Denzel Mims. Lamb, McMillan, Odunze and Sutton were all within 2.2 grade points apart, while they were all at least five ahead of Edwards and Mims."
Jahnke wrote that McMillan is the prototypical X receiver, a role he feels McMillan will continue to fill at the next level.
"McMillan is 6-foot-5, so he will join Mike Evans, Allen Lazard, Devaughn Vele and Christian Watson as the tallest wide receivers in the NFL," he wrote. "He is very fast despite his size. He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, but he is the quickest of the five wide receivers with first-round potential, according to PFF's tracking data, and that is before accounting for his size.
"... If a team plugs him into the X receiver position immediately, ideally, it moves its receivers around more frequently, allowing McMillan some opportunities from the slot. That would allow him to keep a high end zone target share while also bringing in some easier receptions. Wide receivers who line up at X in base plays and in the slot in three-receiver sets are the most productive from a fantasy perspective."
Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss a story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.