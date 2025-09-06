Which Raiders Debut Is Most Critical For Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders want to start off on a great note in Week 1. They will be on the road to kick off their season, and one thing that must travel to have a chance to win on the road is the defense. This Raiders defense is looking to improve this season.
The Raiders' defensive front is set, and that is going to be the strong point of the defense. The rest of the defense is very unknown about how they are going to play together overall. The front four is going to set the tone for this defense.
A player who makes this team better is defensive tackle Thomas Booker. Booker was brought to the Silver and Black via trade in training camp. The Raiders were looking for more depth at that position, and that is why Booker was brought in.
But for Booker, he was looking to have a big role for the Raiders. He came in and got to work in training camp. In the preseason games, he played well. Now Booker has one of the starting roles at the defensive tackle position for the team.
Thomas Booker Ready for start with Raiders
"I think this is something you prepare yourself for every single year. For me, I got traded here a little while ago, so it has been a little bit of a change for me," said Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker. "But I am excited to get going with the guys. I think we try to bring a consistent mentality week over week of preparing, and that was a great thing about getting here on time for the preseason games and all three of them. It is getting into that mode and preparation day by day."
"You cannot make things too big. I think that is one of the big things that I have taken away from my career so far. You've got to treat every opportunity like it is important. If you've been treating practice like it is important, it is not too much of a departure."
Booker on the defensive line
"Man, it is great. I think we are a defensive line group that is extremely versatile. We have guys with different skill sets. Maxx is obviously a great player, Malcolm Koonce is a great player, and Adam Butler is a great player. You know, we have guys all around that do different things extremely well, and everyone's is very situationally aware."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.