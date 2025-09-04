Addressing the Unknowns in Raiders' Week 1 Matchup Against Patriots
Two teams that had a lot of change this offseason will open up their season against each other. The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to the East Coast to face off against the New England Patriots. The Raiders and Patriots have been AFC rivals for them time and both teams will renew the rivalry in Week 1.
Both teams want to get off to a good start, but both teams have a lot of questions to answer, and we will find them out in this game.
The Silver and Black will start their ERA with new head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll is ready to take the league by storm again, but this time, he is looking to lead the Raiders back to winning games constantly and put them in a position to make the playoffs.
The Carroll era is here, and that has a lot of different people excited. The Raiders are looking to have a bounce-back season, and they have to prove it by winning on the field.
Raiders & Patriots Unknowns
"You have the Raiders defensive line," said Dalton Wasserman on PFF. "And to me, there are just as many questions here. If you look at this unit, Maxx Crosby did not have a great year last season. Mostly because he was battling injuries, he did not even finish the season. Malcolm Koonce the other edge rusher, did not play a snap last season because he tore his ACL."
"Then on the inside, you know, they cut Christian Wilkins. You are talking about players like Adam Butler, like Thomas Booker. I just got as many questions about the Raiders' defensive line as I do about the Patriots' offensive line. Maybe even more so. I think [Patriots tackle] Will Campbell is going to have an opportunity to succeed in this game because Crosby most of the time lines up on the right side of the line."
"I think the Patriots have a good chance to have a good game against a Raiders defensive line, yes they have Maxx Crosby, and he can wreck a game. We talked about the Raiders so much in coverage and all the bad stuff ... Expect the Patriots to run the ball. I think you protect Drake Maye.
