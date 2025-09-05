What Key Aspect of Raiders Will Be Tested vs. Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders will soon take the field for their first regular season game under Pete Carroll. Las Vegas will face another team that has a new head coach.
Raiders' Defensive Line
The Raiders' strength on defense will be matched up against the Patriots' strength on offense. The Raiders' defense is led by its defensive line, but the unit will have a formidable matchup against New England's offensive line.
Pro Football Focus noted that the Patriots addressed their offensive line over the offseason. The Raiders' defense will have its work cut out for it.
"The Patriots' new-look offensive line should give rookie quarterback Drake Maye more time to operate this season. In 2024, New England’s 54.2 pass-blocking grade ranked 31st, ahead of only the Saints, and the team allowed pressure on 35.9% of dropbacks, the third-highest in the league. Fourth overall pick and new left tackle Will Campbell brings immediate help after surrendering just two sacks on 524 pass-blocking snaps in his final season at LSU," PFF said.
"On the other side, the Raiders struggled to generate consistent pressure last year. Their 29.5% pressure rate ranked 26th in the NFL. Star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is looking to bounce back from a 2024 season cut short by injury. Crosby earned a 70.1 PFF pass-rush grade when he was on the field, his lowest since 2020."
The Raiders will lean on their defensive line this season, as it is the best unit on the defense. Crosby is healthy, and the Raiders have a solid defensive line for him to play alongside.
Following practice, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham credited several of the Raiders' defensive linemen next to Crosby this season.
"Man, Malcolm's [Koonce] been steady, steadily improving, getting more and more comfortable. And the explosion is there, the power is there, the confidence is growing. I was happy to see that sack in the preseason. That was encouraging there. So pretty happy with where he's at and really happy about him being able to play first week of the season."
Thomas Booker is another player on the Raiders’ defensive line who has a chance to make an impact this season. Graham credited Booker with making the most of his opportunity.
"He's smart. I always tease the Stanford guys, that would've been a safety school for me back in the day. I just tease them. Now, my position coach from college informed me I would not be able to get into either one of those schools right now based on my grades,” Graham said jokingly.
"But smart player, really strong, plays with good balance, and his hands come straight from the ground up. That's all encouraging, right there. But someone I enjoy talking football too because he could digest it and spit it back to you and does a good job communicating."
