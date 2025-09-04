Why the Raiders Are Finally Ready For Their Moment
The Las Vegas Raiders have put in the work and will now get their first legitimate chance to see how far they have come.
The Raiders Are Ready for the Challenge
The Raiders have worked long and hard over the past few weeks and months to get prepared for the upcoming season. Las Vegas has gradually grown as a team since the start of Organized Team Activities. Las Vegas is now just days away from their first regular season together.
Las Vegas added veteran quarterback Geno Smith during the offseason to upgrade the Raiders' group of signal callers that struggled much of last season. Following practice, Smith noted how things have been coming along.
"Yeah, it feels great to be preparing for a game week. I think we've done a great job in handling what's in front of us. And today is no different, man. We got a practice coming up, looking forward to getting better at practice and taking it day by day," Smith said.
Smith believes the Raiders are ready for their road matchup against the New England Patriots because of how productive they were in the offseason and in training camp.
“I just think overall, the way that we performed, the way we worked, the competition aspect of how we got better each and every day at practice. Defense making plays, offense making plays," Smith said.
"You saw a lot of young guys out there getting reps and kind of getting acclimated to the NFL game. So I thought we accomplished a lot throughout camp, but now it's time to see exactly what that is. And so really looking forward to this week and looking forward to today's practice."
As he heads into the regular season as the Raiders' starting quarterback, Smith noted his feelings on the opportunity he earned and was given. Smith and the Raiders both get a fresh start with each other, as both give the other what they needed.
Smith needed to play for a coach and an organization that he could trust. The Raiders provide that. Las Vegas needed a competent starting quarterback. Smith does precisely that for the Raiders for the foreseeable future.
"Feels great. Like I said, I'm blessed to be here. Blessed to be in this position. Thankful to be a part of this organization. But now it's about winning, and I look forward to going out there with my teammates and getting that done," Smith said.
