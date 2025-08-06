All-Pro Lane Johnson's Bold Claim on Raiders' Thomas Booker
The Las Vegas Raiders continued their offseason moves earlier this week. The Silver and Black are in the middle of training camp, getting ready to take the field in for their first preseason game, but that did not stop them from looking at ways to get better before the start of the season. The Raiders made a trade earlier this week that sent cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Eagles. In exchange, the Raiders received defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV.
This shocked many fans of Raider Nation. But it was not shocking to the Raiders. They were looking to add some depth at the defensive tackle position and Booker has a lot of upside coming to Las Vegas. He is still a young player, but he showed his skills off last season for the Eagles, and that earned him a spot on their roster. Booker now gets a better opportunity with the Raiders.
Some still are questioning the trade and if the Raiders got the better of the trade as well. Booker was originally taken by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He made his way over to the Eagles and impressed people last season.
Even his former teammate and former All-Pro offensive lineman Lane Johnson has a lot of praise for Booker.
"Thomas Booker will be a Pro Bowler in a couple of years, just for your information," said Johnson according to Graphk Raider. "This dude is a beast, has all the tools, and if he keeps working and getting coached up right, he will be a Pro Bowler in the next few seasons."
If Johnson is right about that, then it will be another good pick up by Raiders general manager John Spytek. Spytek is known for finding talent that many people do not find. Booker can be the next player that Spytek brings in, and they are a good player for the team.
The Raiders also have one of the best, if not the best, defensive line coaches in Rob Leonard, who will be good for Booker. Leonard has been good for the Raiders since joining the team. The Raiders have a defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, who has improved the defense each season that he has been in Las Vegas.
