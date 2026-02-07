Ashton Jeanty Weighs In on Raiders' Maxx Crosby Debate

The Las Vegas Raiders have had the whole NFL buzzing this past week. Not only with their next head coach expected to be Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, but also with all the talks surrounding their best player, star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Reports came out earlier this week that Crosby is looking to get traded from the Raiders. Whether that is true or not is still unknown. That thing that we do know is that the trade rumors have started once again.

Since the Raiders have not been doing anything good over the last few years and many before that time as well, the talk of Crosby getting traded has started once again. Last season, the Raiders were getting calls about Crosby, and teams were seeing if the Raiders were looking to trade him.

The Raiders had no interest in trading him during the season. But now that it is the offseason, it remains to be seen if the Silver and Black are going to move on from Crosby.

Crosby grew frustrated when the front office shut him down for the last two games of last season because of injury. That did not sit well with Crosby, and that led to him leaving the building for a few days. Mix that with the Raiders not being a franchise that has been competitive for most of the time that Crosby has been a Raider. But there is one thing clear, Crosby has come out in the past and said he wants to remain a Raider and win with the franchise.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty let it be known that he wants to see Crosby come back with the Raiders and remain teammates with him.

Jeanty Sends Message for Crosby

"Not, I could not [imagine Crosby leaving], he is just a special player," said Ashton Jeanty on the Up and Adams Show. "I think he is a special person, too. The energy and the mindset that he brings. He was one of the first people to text when I got drafted, and I will never forget what he told me. "He said, "Do not wait to lead." That resonated with me because, as a leader, you think you have to be a certain age or have to be a certain type of player

"He is the heart of the defense. He makes plays for us time after time. In my opinion it would be a loss. He cannot go; he has to stay."

