Here is Where the Raiders Stand in Their Head Coaching Search

The Las Vegas Raiders are still searching for their next head coach. The Raiders are one of the last teams to fill that spot in their organization. The Raiders have done a lot of different interviews and made sure they have done everything they could to find the right candidate for the job.

The Raiders want to make sure they do not bring in someone who will only be here for a season or two, but someone who is really going to get the rebuild in order and build this team up.

Latest on Raiders head coaching search

Leading the search is Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek. Those two have been doing a lot behind the scenes on what they want this team to look like next season and moving forward.

That is why they want a head coach who could align with that vision and move forward for many years ahead. One of the biggest questions for some is the everyday involvement that Brady has with the team and how much time he spends in the building.

As of now, the Raiders are down to their top candidate. We found that out early this week after another candidate for the Raiders took his name out of consideration for the Raiders' head coaching job. The Raiders will put all the chips in the middle of the table for Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Kilint Kubiak . Kubiak has been the leader for many head coaching jobs this season, but the Raiders are the team that has been all in on him since the start of their search.

It has become increasingly clear the Raiders and Kubiak are a match as the hiring process has gone on. The Raiders have had several candidates who have made sense, but the fact there were 10 jobs open this year meant some coaches were always bound to land elsewhere. But for the Raiders, the dust has settled and it seems like their clear target at this point in the process is Kubiak.

Kubiak first has to lead the Seahawks' offense in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, but expect a full-court press otherwise. The Raiders need a coach, and Kubiak makes a lot of sense.

