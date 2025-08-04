WATCH: Raiders Darnay Holmes Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, Nev.--Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes will have ample opportunities to make an impact this season in a Raiders cornerback group with many questions surrounding it. Holmes has been a consistent presence on the field during training camp.
Holmes spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: You've had your first couple of chances to be out there with the rookie D linemen like Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues, Jah Joyner, what are your first initial thoughts on them?
Crosby: "Yeah, they've been awesome. Honestly, just attention to detail, I think with rookies, you don't want rookies coming in and thinking they've got all the answers. You come in, you stay humble, be quiet, and just get to work. And I can say that truly about all those guys, they're not in there acting an ass or doing anything out of pocket. They're just coming in and showing up and working and putting their body on the line and flying around in individual and doing everything they're asked. So, that's all you can ask for truly, like those guys have been really awesome additions, and they have a ton of talent. I think they're going to help our team win. So that's ultimately all that matters at the end of the day. I think those guys are coming in with the right attitude and off to a great start."
Q: What are your thoughts on the league not banning the Tush Push?
Crosby: "The Tush Push, I mean, it is what it is. I have no comment, to be honest. I really could care less."
Q: The league also decided players can play in the Olympics, any chance you want to put your head in that ring and what do you think about that?
Crosby: "Yeah, I mean, definitely. I definitely would love to play, but it just depends on when that is and what the time frame is. But yeah, hell yeah, go out there, represent America, go get a gold medal. I mean we would smoke everybody. So, I think it would be a hell of a time."
