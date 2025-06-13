Raiders' Tom Brady to Receive Another Illustrious Honor
Despite being out of the NFL as a player for two years and having last played for the New England Patriots in 2019, Raiders' minority owner Tom Brady continues to be honored for his years of service and the six Super Bowls he helped the Patriots win during his career.
The Patriots, who have already inducted Brady into the Patriots' Hall of Fame, retired Brady's number, and has been named to any team Brady qualified for, including the Patriots All-2000s Team
, All-2010s Team
, 50th Anniversary Team
, and All-Dynasty Team.
Now, the Patriots are set to unveil their biggest honor to their greatest player yet.
"The Patriots announced plans to put a statue of Tom Brady outside of Gillette Stadium last year and everyone will get a chance to see how it looks this summer," per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper. "The team announced on Thursday that they will unveil the statue on August 8. The ceremony will take place before the Patriots face the Commanders in a preseason game."
"Brady’s statue will be 12 feet tall — Brady’s No. 12 is retired by the team — and made of bronze. In addition to the statue and having his jersey retired, Brady is also in the team’s Hall of Fame. Any thoughts of unveiling the statue during the regular season were complicated by Brady’s job calling games for FOX Sports on Sundays."
Before Tom Brady joined the New England Patriots, the franchise had zero Super Bowl victories. While they would win division titles, clinch playoff births, and even making a Super Bowl appearance on two occasions, the franchise failed to win it all.
In 1996, under Bill Parcells, the Patriots lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI. Current Raiders' head coach Pete Carroll led the Patriots to the playoffs in 1997 and 1998 before being fired after the 1999 season despite never suffering a losing season in Foxboro.
In 2000, Bill Belichick was hired. Then, in the 2000 NFL Draft, with the 199th pick, the Patriots selected Brady and one season later, Brady and Belichick won Super Bowl XXXVI over the "Greatest Show on Turf" launching the greatest dynasty in American sports.
Now, with Brady as the Raiders' minority owner, he looks to build a new dynasty with the Silver and Black, this time with Carroll at the helm instead of using the player Carroll helped develop back in New England.
