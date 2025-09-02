Raiders' Pete Carroll Draws High Praise From NFL Legend
The Las Vegas Raiders have pressed all the right buttons this offseason. They are in a good position to have a good season.
The Raiders have gotten better in the offseason by adding the right personnel, from coaches to players, to get this franchise going in the right direction. The Raiders have put together a good team from top to bottom. One of those people that Raiders owner Mark Davis has brought is minority owner Tom Brady.
Brady was brought in last season, but this is his first offseason with the Raiders. Brady has been in the middle of all the important decisions that this team has made since he became, minority owner. Brady is someone that Davis trusts deeply, and that is why he brought him because if there is one position that can be part of the solution for the Silver and Black, Brady will be a member of it. Brady will now enter his second season with the Raiders, and he will be looking closely at this team.
Tom Brady Effect
Brady was in on the new head coach, Pete Carroll, and general manager John Spytek. He has his input on players and some personnel. The Brady effect is being felt in Las Vegas, and now they will have to go out there and play well and win games. They want to show that this team is different, and the only way to do that is to go out there and change the narrative that has followed this team for the last two decades.
"There is definitely good players," said Tom Brady on PFF. "And they have proven through the offseason, there is a big commitment those players have made. And I think Pete has done a really tremendous job. Like a lot of coaches with veteran experience are able to do. They run a real program. Nothing really surprises them. Pete has had a tremendous record of success when he was at Seattle and USC. He is a tremendous coach and leader."
"There is a division where you have got Andy Reid, who is very much the same. Jim Harbaugh has done an incredible job. Sean Payton, we all know the kind of coach he is. I think the Raiders having a figurehead like that in that position gives them a great chance to complete."
