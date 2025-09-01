The Biggest Concern Facing the Raiders in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have bought a good team this offseason. They have got the players in line and the ones they need to have a chance at having a successful season in 2025.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek had a good plan for how they wanted to make up the roster this season. The two have their choice of players, and they liked the ones they brought in this offseason. They have also added players as the season has gotten closer.
All these two want to do his give the Silver and Black the best possible players. But one thing that this team is lacking is depth. The Raiders' depth on this team is unknown, and it is very young. He saw them play this preseason, and in some areas, it was a bit shaky. The good thing is that the Raiders have a good coaching staff that will get these players ready and put them in the best position to be successful, if their number is called.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Attorney Jonathan Schopp talked about the Raiders depth this season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Youth Movement
"To me, the team does not have the depth," said Carpenter. "And when I say depth, experience depth. They got a lot of young guys. I mean, they got nine rookies, and there are a lot of young guys. A lot of sophomores essentially. And you cannot rely ... I had a very successful NFL head coach tell me one time, the best team does not win the Super Bowl, it is the healthiest team. By the time you get to that point of the year, where guys are so beat up."
Carroll has made it clear that the Raiders are not going to shy away from playing their young players. The Raiders are going to play some rookies early in the season and see what they give to the team. They will also go through the growing pains as the season goes on with their young players. It is going to be interesting to see how much better the Raiders' rookies make this team this season. The biggest Raiders rookie this season is starting running back Ashton Jeanty.
