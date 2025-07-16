The Raiders Have to Change the Narrative
For a long time, anything that the Raiders have done has not led to success. The Raiders have not had success for a long time. They have shown it here and there, but it has not been consistent. That has been the biggest problem for the franchise as a whole. The Raiders need to start winning more games, and they need to start giving the fan base something they can root for and be happy about.
Over the years, the Raiders have not made the best moves with their team. They have struggled to find the right pieces and coaching, and players at times. But that has to change, and it has to change quickly if the Raiders want the fans to keep showing up and being there on Sundays at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders feel like they have turned the corner this offseason from all the moves they made. This offseason, it has felt like the Raiders have done things we have never seen in the past. They did not rush into any decisions, and they let the process play out. They went after a veteran head coach who has experience with franchises that have not found success and has proven that he can turn it around.
They also went after a general manager that is proven he knows how to find talent all over the place. And Pete Carroll and John Spytek decide that their best option at quarterback with veteran Geno Smith. That was another big move by the Silver and Black. But none of the moves will be graded or looked at closely until the Raiders start the season. Winning games will solve a lot.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders needing to change the narrative on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"You just cannot keep telling the fan base, we need you, yeah, well, the fan base says we need you to show up," said Carpenter. "Give us a reason to cheer. Give us a reason to believe in you. That is not harsh. It is simple: give the fans something to cheer for ... And for Raider Nation, all they are asking for this team to do is live up to their moniker. All Raider Nation is just saying to this team, "Please give me something to believe in."
