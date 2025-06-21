Raiders' Tom Brady Has Back-and-Forth With Old Rival
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has been a busy man this offseason. From being in his first offseason with the Silver and Black, to getting ready for his second season in the broadcast booth and making appearances at fan fest. Brady has been part of the Raiders, who have been putting together the best team possible heading into the new season.
Brady is considered by most to be the greatest player of all time and the greatest quarterback ever. Brady won seven Super Bowl championships, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady was not a top talent coming out of the University of Michigan or a quarterback that many teams were looking to draft. Brady was a sixth-round pick, and he got to the NFL and just got to work, looking for an opportunity and when he finally did, he did not look back and kept the same mentality throughout his legendary career as he did when he entered the league.
Even with all the Super Bowl rings, Brady still thinks about the two losses he took in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI. They were both against the New York Giants and the same quarterback, Eli Manning. The first Super Bowl loss hurts more because going into the game, the Patriots were undefeated, and the Giants spoiled their perfect season by beating Brady.
A video has surfaced on the internet on Friday, and it is going viral for funny reasons. Brady was in attendance along with Eli Manning at Fanatics Fest in New York. Brady came out to a WWE entrance, and as he was making his way down the ramp, one fan was waving an Eli Manning jersey. Brady was quick to grab it and rip it up in front of Manning.
Manning then came out and hopped on Brady's back. A good moment for the fans and everyone else who is an NFL fan. Brady and Manning had a good rivalry during their time in the league, and it is great to see them have a good interaction with fans after their career.
Brady will look to get the Raiders headed in the right direction, starting in 2025, and continue it for years to come.
Go follow our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to talk Raiders and Tom Brady.
Also find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr to talk the Brady!