Raiders Tom Brady Goes Viral & It's Hilarious
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Tom Brady last year as a minority owner of the franchise. The Raiders wanted Brady to have an input on all the major decisions going on with the team and even have a final say in some of those decisions. Brady is also an NFL broadcaster with FOX, and his first season was last year. Brady will continue to be a minority owner and call games next season.
Brady is considered by most to be the greatest player of all time and the greatest quarterback ever. Brady won seven Super Bowl championships, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady was not a top talent coming out of the University of Michigan or a quarterback that many teams were looking to draft. Brady was a sixth-round pick, and he got to the NFL and just got to work, looking for an opportunity and when he finally did, he did not look back and keep the same mentality throughout his legendary career as he did when he entered the league.
Even with all the Super Bowl rings, Brady still thinks about the two losses he took in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI. They were both against the New York Giants and the same quarterback, Eli Manning. The first Super Bowl loss hurts more because going into the game, the Patriots were undefeated, and the Giants spoiled their perfect season by beating Brady.
A video surfaced of Brady during an autograph session, and they brought him an Eli Manning jersey to sign. It was a funny moment.
Brady has said in the past that he remembers the Super Bowl losses more than the Super Bowl wins. If it was not for Manning, he would have two more rings.
Now Brady is with the Silver and Black, looking to start something special in Las Vegas and be the greatest minority owner in the NFL. Anything that Brady does, he wants to be the best at. So far, the Brady effect has been great for the Raiders. Brady has gotten them interviews with players and coaches that the team would not usually get.
He has also brought in players and coaches who were interested in playing with the Raiders because he sold them a great vision of what he and the franchise are trying to do.
