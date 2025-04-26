BREAKING: Raiders Select Tommy Mellott at No. 213
With the No. 213 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott.
Mellott is the ninth player the Raiders have selected so far, following the Raiders’ pick of Boise State running back and consensus generational talent Ashton Jeanty on Thursday and TCU wide receiver Jack Bech at No. 58 and Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter with the No. 68 pick on Friday, headlining a host of others.
Mellott could play a key role as backup for the Raiders in 2025 as they continue to reload under new head coach Pete Carroll, new general manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady.
With Mellott added to the quarterback room, the Raiders now have two backups who can make an impact behind Geno Smith and change how the Raiders approach game day.
Per NFL.com's draft scout Lance Zierlein:
"There have been quarterback-to-receiver conversions in the NFL before and Mellott might be the next in line. He’s been a winner and an extremely productive dual-threat quarterback, but he doesn’t have the size or arm talent needed to continue at that position in the NFL. He’s shifty and fast, which could foreshadow a successful transition if he can prove himself as a route-runner and pass-catcher. Mellott’s impressive pro-day numbers and competitiveness could earn him an opportunity from a team looking for a player who could follow in the footsteps of Julian Edelman, who made the same position transition 16 years ago. "
The Raiders finished last year with a 4-13 record and entered the offseason with massive changes on both sides of the ball, in the front office, and especially along the coaching staff. Now, the Raiders have invested two picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Raiders have made big splashes this weekend and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Raiders will continue to do over the draft weekend.
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 6, No. 215
- Round 7, No. 222
