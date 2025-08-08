How the Raiders Are Handling the Young Talent on Their Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of new players on their roster this season. The Raiders will also be a team that will be a mix of a lot of young, talented players and a group of veteran players. Those players are all competing for important spots on the Raiders roster. That is something that head coach Pete Carroll wanted to see from his team in training, and he is getting it.
The Raiders will have the young talent playing important roles for the team this season. Carroll and the coaching staff are confident in the young players and are not afraid to play them even in starter roles as well. The Raiders want to have the best players out there on the field that also give them the best chance to win games this season. The Raiders are going to look new on both sides of the ball in areas, but it is a better team this season.
One thing that the team is doing well in training camp is building chemistry. That is going to play a huge role for the team this season. When you get a lot of moving pieces in one offseason, it can be hard for a team to come in and play the way they want to. That is not the case for the Raiders. The veteran coaching staff is handling training camp well, and it has been good to see that.
The veteran players also have done a great job in helping all the young players in their respective positions in any way they can. The Raiders are looking to have a good season in 2025, and the veteran group and young group will be a big part of that.
Youth Movement
"That's inspiring because they are the perfect opportunity to create something, you know, with each one is special," said Carroll on NFL Network.
"To me, everyone has their unique qualities and their extraordinary special ways that they know who they are. And I feel like it is my job and our coaches' job to figure that out. We go through a discovery process with them and we refer to the learner and we want to learn who they are, so we can best reach them and help them find their way to their best."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.