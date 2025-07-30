Raiders Today

Raiders Moving On After Christian Wilkins Release

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle said the team moved on from the Christian Wilkins release. He instead used the platform to urge people to get treatment for mental health illnesses.

Scott Salomon

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler does not want to talk about former teammate Christian Wilkins anymore.

Wilkins, the former Raiders defensive tackle was released last week primarily due to how he was handling his Jones fracture injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported on Monday Wilkins also allegedly kissed a teammate on the head and that person was offended.

Butler was asked about the Wilkins ordeal and he said the team was moving on from the whole situation and it was not worth discussing. He used his time to advocate for mental health as opposed to talking about his former teammate.

Adam Butler, Las Vegas Raiders.
Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"Yeah, we pretty much just kind of moved on from the situation. I really don't want to comment further on it, but I will say that whatever you're going through as a person -- athlete, non-athlete, whoever, whatever your struggle is, if you got something going on in life, just talk to somebody," Butler said.

Butler then went on to speak about mental health advocacy. He urged people with mental health issues to get treatment.

"But I will say. Whatever you're going through as a person – athlete, non-athlete – whatever your struggle is, you got something going on in life, talk to somebody," Butler said. "Get therapy... Someone out there in this world full of millions of people will listen. Willing to listen, hear you out, and work through whatever you need to work through. Don't make any hasty decisions. Get help."

Butler used his platform to try to help people as opposed to pouring salt on an open wound. The message Butler delivered is very important as mental health is often ignored, especially by professional athletes and celebrities.

Christian Wilkins, Las Vegas Raider
Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a sack during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Vanderbilt Commodore is entering his eighth season in the National Football League. Butler started 16 games for Las Vegas last season and had five sacks and 65 tackles.

Butler's desire to no longer discuss the Wilkins' matter seems to be popular among Raiders players. However, with Wilkins filing a grievance against the Raiders seeking $35.25 million in guaranteed funds he believes he is owed, the matter will not simply go away.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.

While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take

feed

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Alan Salomon, J.D., earned his Juris Doctorate from St. Thomas University School of Law and his bachelor's in Communications from Miami University. He brings years of experience as a General Sports Writer On SI and is a gifted communicator. He has worked for the Tribune Company, Fan Sided, and now serves in his capacity On SI.