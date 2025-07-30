Raiders Moving On After Christian Wilkins Release
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler does not want to talk about former teammate Christian Wilkins anymore.
Wilkins, the former Raiders defensive tackle was released last week primarily due to how he was handling his Jones fracture injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported on Monday Wilkins also allegedly kissed a teammate on the head and that person was offended.
Butler was asked about the Wilkins ordeal and he said the team was moving on from the whole situation and it was not worth discussing. He used his time to advocate for mental health as opposed to talking about his former teammate.
"Yeah, we pretty much just kind of moved on from the situation. I really don't want to comment further on it, but I will say that whatever you're going through as a person -- athlete, non-athlete, whoever, whatever your struggle is, if you got something going on in life, just talk to somebody," Butler said.
Butler then went on to speak about mental health advocacy. He urged people with mental health issues to get treatment.
"But I will say. Whatever you're going through as a person – athlete, non-athlete – whatever your struggle is, you got something going on in life, talk to somebody," Butler said. "Get therapy... Someone out there in this world full of millions of people will listen. Willing to listen, hear you out, and work through whatever you need to work through. Don't make any hasty decisions. Get help."
Butler used his platform to try to help people as opposed to pouring salt on an open wound. The message Butler delivered is very important as mental health is often ignored, especially by professional athletes and celebrities.
The Vanderbilt Commodore is entering his eighth season in the National Football League. Butler started 16 games for Las Vegas last season and had five sacks and 65 tackles.
Butler's desire to no longer discuss the Wilkins' matter seems to be popular among Raiders players. However, with Wilkins filing a grievance against the Raiders seeking $35.25 million in guaranteed funds he believes he is owed, the matter will not simply go away.
