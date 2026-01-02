Raiders' Latest Injury Report Takes a Turn for the Worst

The Las Vegas Raiders are a banged up bunch heading into Week 18.

Raiders' Injury Report

Geno Smith, Adam Butler, and Dylan Parham did not practice for the second consecutive day. Running back Raheem Mostert was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report but did not participate in practice on Thursday. He is reportedly dealing with knee/ankle issues.

After not being listed on Wednesday's injury report, Tyler Lockett was listed as a full participant on Thursday. Lockett is dealing with a shoulder issue. The Raiders will still be without Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby and Jeremy Chinn as well. That will be too much for them to overcome.

On Thursday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted how much the Raiders will miss Crosby's presence. Las Vegas' defense is a shell of itself without Crosby taking the field.

The Raiders appear to be headed for their 11th consecutive loss to put the finishing touches on an abysmal season.

"You guys have some access to him, but it's not just what happens on the field with this guy. It's what he does in the community, it's how he is in the meeting rooms. Like to me, Vince taught me this a long time ago, just in terms of if you're going to be excellent at this game, because you're trying to be excellent at everything you're doing. And that's what this dude does, like he goes hard in everything he does, whether it's charity, whether it's how he's in the meeting room," Graham said.

“So, what does it say about him? I'm telling you it's not just the football with this dude. I mean, he's a great football player. He's one of the best on the planet to do it, but like that's how he conducts himself with everything, that's why it's a privilege to be around him,” Graham said.

Although wins have been hard to come by for the Raiders, Graham noted that Crosby's preparation was always ahead of the pack. Crosby has been every bit as good as advertised, on and off the field. The Raiders will have a tough time making up for the loss of Crosby on Sunday.

“That's why you wish the wins were stacking up for him and for the other guys, but especially for him, because I just see it. He beats me in here some days, which I mean is tough, but he does sometimes. He does," Graham said.

Do not miss a Raiders story when you sign up for our FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Mendoza WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.