WATCH: Raiders QB Cam Miller Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Cam Miller rounds out the Raiders' quarterback room. The rookie quarterback has had a solid training camp, which included an impressive showing in the team's first preseason game.
Miller spoke following training camp
You can watch the entire interview below:
Carroll Speaks
Following training camp this month, Pete Carroll spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: You mentioned yesterday that Jackson Powers-Johnson remains in a competition at right guard. Curious your thoughts of his performance last night, but also with Alex Cappa missing about a week now or so in a couple of games, are you getting to that crunch time where you've got to get him out on the field to give him a fair chance to also compete for this job?
Coach Carroll: "Well, we can't do any more than his injury allows, so we've got to wait it out. We’ve got a couple good weeks here, and I know he's feeling way better, but when he gets his chances, we know he's going to have to make the most of them. JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] is getting more comfortable, he continues to be really physical at the spot and he's a strong and powerful guy so he's making progress.
Jordan [Meredith] is really holding on to his spot, I really like him playing there for us. I think it just helps everybody and that's a real positive aspect if your front cover and your center can really communicate, be consistent and be on point all the time. But as soon as Alex is ready to go, he'll be battling again and get jumped back in there. But I don't know when that's going to be."
Q: I thought Darien Porter Jr. had a really, really impressive rep coverage last night. Anybody that saw that at Iowa State knows that he's capable of that and knows what he can do on special teams. But I guess I was just curious your thoughts on that play. And then also, if he does have a very large role on defense, are you still comfortable with him playing a large role in special teams too?
Coach Carroll: "Yes, for sure, he has to play on teams and all of our DBs have to be involved there. He is really technique-solid, man. He's really picked up on the things that we've asked and emphasized and he looks sweet for his first time around. He just needs more plays, he just needs to be out there and making more hits and tackles and finishing plays off; few and far between for the corners, and you've got to be ready when the moment rises. But he's been really solid now, and I've been really impressed.
"What's happened is Kyu Blu [Kelly] really, really made the push now, he's really come on, and he's done a really nice job. Played well again yesterday, and he's aggressive and comfortable and is making things happen. So, he's just making it a great competition for guys. D-Cam [Decamerion Richardson] did a nice job again, played good, solid football. Corners are doing fine, and we just need more opportunities for playmaking. We play a lot of zone, ball's getting inside a lot, Niners threw the football a lot, so those guys weren't able to be as involved. But [Eric] Stokes, he's doing a good job, I really like the development of these guys, and they're going to get better as we move forward."
