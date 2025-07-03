How Training Camp Has Changed for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to have a much better season in 2025 than they did last season. The Raiders will next get back together with all the players and coaches in training camp. Training camp will take place later this month in Henderson, Nevada for the Raiders. This will be an exciting time for fans and the franchise as a whole. It is going to be fun to watch position battles.
The Raiders' new head coach, Pete Carroll, will enter his first training camp as a member of the Raiders organization. It is going to be interesting to see how he handles the team in practice and if he has any changes that he will do that we have not seen him do in the past. Carroll wants the Raiders to compete every day and every time they come to practice. Training camp will be that place.
For the players, training camp is the final stop to show the coaching staff and the Raiders what they can bring to the table for the team. For some players who are trying to make the roster, it is the last chance to make an impression and make a statement on why they should be on the roster. Training camp will be fun for the Raiders this season, and there is going to be a lot of battles at certain positions.
For the NFL as a whole, training camp has changed over the years in how a team can conduct each practice. Is that good or bad for the National Football League?
Our Hondo Carpenter and the Spun's Matt Hladik talked about how training camps have changed in the NFL on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The one thing that the NFL and the players agree on right now is that the rules of training camp and engagement have kept the team significantly healthier, but they have also significantly hurt the game," said Carpenter. "So let me give you a couple of examples. And this is coming from the players and non-players alike, but having conversations ... you are seeing guys who do not really hit in training camp.
"For example quarterbacks never get hit unless it is a preseason game, whereas even a third-string guy would have gotten hit a little bit. But you are seeing a lot because teams do not want contact in practice, or guys going 100 percent.
