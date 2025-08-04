A Position Group the Raiders Still Need to Figure Out
The Las Vegas Raiders likely have their starting running back position settled after drafting running back Ashton Jeanty in the NFL Draft. After signing Raheem Mostert in the offseason, the Raiders have their top two backs figured out, but are still figuring things out past that.
Chip Kelly will have his choice of backs to help move the ball down the field. He has used all of his backs in training camp.
Following training camp, Carroll expressed his thoughts on the Raiders' group of running backs. Zamir White and Sincere McCormick are competing for the third running back spot behind Jeanty and Mostert. The two backs have competed well against each other in training camp.
"I'm really happy with the running back group. The variety of the styles of the guys, I love that we have different kind of makeups of guys. Zamir [White] kind of stands alone, he's biggest, strongest of the group, and he really runs tough. It's all over the film from his past. He's running at guys, he's attacking downhill, and I love that he brings that to us," Carroll said.
"Sincere [McCormick] who didn't get a lot of play time last year, did really well when he did, and he's shown he's got a real knack and got really, really good, quick feet that are real natural to the position, and he makes guys miss. And so right now it's just keep giving them the ball, and then we'll just keep logging plays and reps, and we'll figure it out. But we're really happy with the spot."
Still, Carroll praised Jeanty for a productive first few days of training camp. Carroll noted that Jeanty has looked solid even after putting pads on. Carroll and everyone else who has watched Jeanty so far in camp would all agree Jeanty will have no problem transitioning to the National Football League.
"Also, just to say something about Ashton [Jeanty], he's had a couple great days now. He's done a little bit of everything, ran tough, caught the ball well, looked elusive, and fast and explosive. So, it just makes the whole position group really exciting. And we don't have Raheem [Mostert] here. They're having a baby right now, and so we're giving them all that freedom to do that, and but he's been in it too, so it's good group," Carroll said.
