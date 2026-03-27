Raiders' 2025 Draft Class Must Answer Critical Questions This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have more questions that remain after adding a ton of talent in free agency. Las Vegas will do so again during the upcoming NFL Draft. Even after they do so, the Raiders will still face questions about the 2025 season, specifically, their 2025 draft class.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Lost Season

Aside from Ashton Jeanty, Darien Porter and, and the development they had in practice, the Raiders ' 2025 draft class's rookie season essentially amounted to a lost season. While both showed potential, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton were unproductive on arguably the league's worst offense.

Others, such as Caleb Rogers, Tonka Hemingway, and Charles Grant, earned more playing time near the end of the 2025 season, but by then, it was too little, too late. It would be fair to put much of the blame on Pete Carroll's staff for simply shelving most of the draft class for most of the season.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) prays on the sidelines before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Still, it is the National Football League. For most of an entire draft class to have little impact, or not be given the chance by their coaching staff, the players themselves deserve some of the blame, as it is hard to believe a coaching staff would not play multiple players who could help them win.

There was plenty of blame to go around Las Vegas for their 3-14 campaign. Quietly, the lack of impact from nearly its entire draft class was partly to blame for the lost season. Rogers, Hemingway, and Grant all saw more action near the end of the season, showing potential.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek expressed confidence in his first draft class as a general manager. Spytek agreed that when the rookies were given a chance to play, nearly all of them played well, even though it was late in the season.

“I saw them every day in practice. I saw them get better. It was good to see a lot of them play more at the end of the year and have success. I mean, Tonka [Hemingway] had a bunch of sacks the last few games. JJ [Pegues] had had a chance to play. Charles Grant got two and a half quarters,” Spytek said.

Raiders defensive back Greedy Vance (41) and defensive lineman JJ Pegues (92) celebrate a sack on Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 23, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“So, I'm comfortable with where those guys are at. They're about the right things. They're football guys first. They're in the building training every day. I don't think Caleb Rogers has missed a day since the season ended right now. So, I'm happy with those guys. They're on the right path."

Klint Kubiak Will Not Pull a Pete Carroll

Part of the Raiders' immediate plans is to further develop their 2025 class. The chances that Kubiak does not give the 2025 a legitimate chance to play seem slim to none at the moment. Las Vegas' coaching staff will no longer be to blame if the 2025 class does not improve.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images