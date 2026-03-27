Najee Harris Could Be Raiders' Next Run Game Remedy

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the worst rushing teams in the National Football League each of the past three seasons. Las Vegas has struggled to run regardless of who the running back was, behind what was largely a subpar offensive line. Las Vegas' ground game has been an issue.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nowhere to Run

The Raiders ' ground game has been nonexistent. However, changing that has been one of Las Vegas' primary focuses this offseason. The Raiders' front office started with the offensive line, adding veteran center Tyler Linderbaum. They then added offensive linemen Spencer Burford.

Las Vegas also added Connor Heyward as their fullback and hired Klint Kubiak to help get the ground game, and the rest of the Raiders' offense going. The Raiders have needed to upgrade the talent along their starting offensive linemen, but the line, and other positions also need depth pieces.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) rushes the ball and is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

League insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Raiders are set to meet with veteran running back Najee Harris next week. Las Vegas is searching for at least one veteran back to add to the mix, after the departures of Raheem Mostert and Zamir White. Harris would be a solid addition.

"Former Chargers and Steelers RB Najee Harris visited the Seahawks today, per the wire, and the plan is to visit the Raiders next, source said. Harris will meet with the Raiders next Thursday, I'm told," Rapoport said.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) stiff-arms away a potential tackle by Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (25) on a touchdown pass during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Although he missed much of last season due to an injury, the Raiders have a good idea of what Harris can do, as just two seasons ago, Harris registered over 100 rushing yards against them. He averaged nearly eight yards per carry that day. Harris would provide the veteran experience Las Vegas needs.

Still, the plan would be for Jeanty to get most of the carries, with Harris, or whoever the Raiders add to the backfield, giving Jeanty a breather from time to time. Or, Klint Kubiak could use that soon-to-be-added running back as a goal line back. Kubiak will have more than a few options.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Raiders need all the help they can get on offense. Harris may or may not join the Raiders. If he does, Jeanty's presence makes it clear what the Raiders need Harris for. Assuming he gets and stays healthy, Harris is a solid reserve, or goal line option for Kubiak's offense.

Linderbaum recently explained how much a team's ground game can impact their plans on offense.

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) sheds a tackle attempt by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) after catching a pass during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“I think, as an offensive lineman, that's got to be your bread and butter, being able to run the football. It helps things set up for different things, for success,” Linderbaum said.

“And the O-line play, it's a mindset; it's having the right attitude of determination of what we're trying to do to the defense, and it takes all five guys being on the same page. So, super excited to get with the guys in the building and kind of work towards our goals."