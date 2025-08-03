WATCH: Raiders HC Pete Carroll Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be a different team under Pete Carroll. The Raiders put on a show in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium, showing off all the new aspects of the team.
Carroll spoke following training camp on Sunday.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: General thoughts, first day of OTAs, what do you think?
Maxx Crosby: "Amazing. We're having a lot of fun. It's been how many weeks is, I don't know, six weeks now. Yeah, six weeks in, just getting around the guys, being around Coach [Pete] Carroll. Lot of new coaches, lot of new faces, but it's been incredible. It's a breath of fresh air. We've been having so much fun and getting better every single day, working our asses off. It's been a hell of a journey so far."
Q: What's different or stands out about the way Pete Carroll runs practices compared to all the coaches you've had in the past?
Crosby: "Yeah, no, it's not about what we did in the past, it's about what we're doing now. And Coach [Pete] Carroll, he's been amazing. He's hilarious, he loves the game of football, he's obsessed with it. Makes it fun, makes it enjoyable every day you show up in the building, and that's all you can ask for. He's a legendary coach, resume speaks for itself, and I'm just trying to learn as much as I possibly can from him."
Q: What have you thought of Ashton Jeanty?
Crosby: "Oh, he's been awesome. Ashton [Jeanty] is a great kid. I've been able to know him before he got drafted here. We have some of the similar people around us, shout out to Rubicon, all my guys over there. But he's a great kid, humble kid, I think, just the fact that a kid like him could have went anywhere in the country and decided to stay at Boise State and go out there and have the best year at running back, I think, arguably, he ever had. But just shows the testament to the to the type of person he is. So, it's been awesome. It's only been a couple weeks with him, but I love the kid he's a hell of a worker, hell of a player, and excited to be teammates with him."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take