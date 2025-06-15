How Many Safeties Will Make Raiders' Roster?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right decisions and moves this offseason to set up their franchise up for success in 2025.
The Silver and Black hired a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll, who will bring his experience of winning football to the Raiders and his leadership. He will also give the Raiders a coach who will bring stability, which they have been looking for since their move to Las Vegas.
They also hired new general manager John Spytek who does an excellent job of finding talented players and who will find the right players for the Silver and Black. We have already seen this offseason what these two are trying to do with the Raiders.
Sooner, the Raiders will start training camp and that is when they will start making their 53-man roster. For players, training camp can be a place where they make the team or do not.
Our Hondo Carpenter gives his prediction of what the 53-man roster will look like at the safety position on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"Isaiah Pola-Mao. This is why I did that projecting the 53-man roster. I remember when I talked about him, and I think he was going to be a 53-man guy. He is going to have to develop; he is not there yet ... Now look at him. He is a bona fide legit player that is knocking at the door of stardom ... There is nothing about IPM that I do not like."
"I think Trey Taylor will make it. I am a believer in Trey Taylor. First of all, he is one of our heroes. A lot like IPM as far as character, integrity, and hard work. I think we are going to make the 53. I think he is going to show up and show out."
"Thomas Harper is a guy who has some unique skills. I like Thomas Harper. But I think the upside on Trey Taylor, if he comes in, gotta stay healthy. Harper is that guy, he keeps on coming."
"Chris Smith, this is a money year for this kid. So, he has to come in right now and produce. No excuses, it has been two years. And he has to, come in and he has to make a statement, I am ready to be who I need to be. He can not afford a slow start."
