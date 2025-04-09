Why the Raiders Should Consider Miami EDGE Rusher
The Las Vegas Raiders have the defensive front anchored on whatever edge is featuring All-Pro Maxx Crosby. On the opposite side, they can turn to newly re-signed Malcolm Koonce or third-year former first-rounder Tyree Wilson.
Outside of Crosby, the Raiders have mostly lacked consistency and production from the position. If the opportunity presents itself, the silver and black could take an edge rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Miami Hurricanes' Tyler Baron is a sleeper prospect to consider. 33rd Team's Ian Valentino believes he should be drafted far ahead of where he is projected.
"If you're only looking at raw stats, there's not much reason to believe that Tyler Baron was any better at Miami in 2024 than he had been at Tennessee in previous seasons," wrote Valentino. "However, the change in teams allowed Baron to be a full-time edge defender for the first time since 2021, as opposed to playing various gap assignments over the guard or directly over the tackle as a 5-technique. The result was Baron's consistency and explosiveness were more on display.
"Baron's speed off the edge is one of the most impressive traits in the entire class, and he has four seasons of quality pass-rush productivity to back that he's more than a workout warrior. His combine was fantastic, showing off with a 4.62 40 to go with elite jumping numbers at almost 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds. Despite the good film, stats, and traits, Baron is rarely mentioned as a potential NFL starter.
"Baron's run defense and missed tackle rate are only average, but quibbling over that aspect of his game is misguided when other similar prospects are not getting the same knocks. His high-end strengths will earn him a role."
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Fifth-year senior with the size and athleticism for consideration as an edge defender in odd or even fronts. Baron plays with clear eyes to read play development and locate the football but possesses just average upper- and lower-body strength to battle the block. He doesn’t create fear with his rush quickness or skill level but he’s an active worker with a slippery upper body that could foreshadow improvement in rush efficiency with more work. He moved inside as a sub-rusher at Tennessee, which could create an additional layer of alignment versatility. Baron projects as a middle-round edge prospect whose ceiling could be tied to his ability to become a more consistently disruptive force."
