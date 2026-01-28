What Raiders Can Learn From Seahawks, Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders will, once again, watch the Super Bowl from the couch.

The Raiders won just three games this season and landed the No. 1 overall pick, resulting in Pete Carroll being a one-and-done as a head coach. Las Vegas once again conducts a coaching search.

Super Bowl LX features a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. The last time we saw these teams meet in the big game, Russell Wilson threw a game-ending interception to Malcolm Butler on the goal line.

Both teams took different paths to reach the Super Bowl, and both were effective. What can the Raiders learn from each team? Let’s break down the lessons General Manager John Spytek can take away as he tries to build a team capable of taking home a Lombardi Trophy.

Seattle Seahawks - Defensive intensity

The Raiders know they have to get it done on the defensive side of the football.

Seattle hired Mike Macdonald from the Baltimore Ravens, and he brought his excellent defensive acumen out west. The Seahawks finished with the second-best defensive DVOA in the NFL this season, just behind the Houston Texans.

The Seahawks have solid edge rushers, heat-seeking linebackers, and defensive backs who play with their hair on fire. Basically, all 11 Seattle defenders are going 100 MPH every play, which throws off opposing offenses’ rhythms.

If the next head coach retains Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, his unit must play with the utmost intensity. Defensive end Maxx Crosby can help set that tempo, but finding more intense players will certainly help create a better defense.

New England Patriots - Establishing a culture

The Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as their head coach, a former Patriot linebacker who understands the ‘Patriot Way.’ He was able to take what Bill Belichick created and revamp it.

The Raiders need a coach who can establish a culture in Las Vegas, one where players want to play for each other and sacrifice individual success for a common goal.

That has been a major key to their success, as MVP candidate Drake Maye has said he doesn’t care about his numbers as long as the team wins. Vrabel is a coach players want to play for.

There is not a Vrabel-caliber coach on the market, but the Raiders can find a floor-raising coach who can also develop a solid game plan. The right coach is out there for the Raiders, which is why this hire is so important for Spytek.

