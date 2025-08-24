The Raiders Need This Veteran to Break Out This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders' new coaching staff has shown they take competition and development seriously, as they have emphasized both this season. Pete Carroll has changed the way things are done, now, the players must respond.
One player the Raiders hope will take the next step in his development this season is defensive lineman Tyree Wilson. Following training camp, Carroll explained how Wilson is progressing.
"Steady progress. The whole camp he's been doing a solid job. We've called on him in a number of ways to keep going and keep pushing. We're really trying to make sure that we put him in the right spots that take advantage of his skills and in his comfort and so that he can play at his best," Carroll said.
"So we have moved him around quite a bit, so that continues. He's a really talented kid, and we just got to get him out there where he can do some good stuff."
Wilson Continues to Grow
Following training camp, Wilson noted how things have slowed down for him on the field, allowing him to be more impactful.
"Yeah, I would say the game slowed down a lot. It's more just working on craft now, getting the right technique and just playing with game speed. Don't think, just go and then react to whatever shows up in front of you, and that's what I try to do every day," Wilson said.
"It's more mental than anything, and that's what I found out. I feel like when you're young, you like to think, you like to try to not make wrong plays, but that's really slowing you down. So, I feel like when you when you go fast and try to correct it on the go, you make the plays that you want to make."
The Raiders knew it would take time for Wilson to develop, as he entered the league while recovering from a lower body injury. He is now fully healthy, and has two years of experince under his belt. Wilson is primed to thrive under the Raiders' new coaching staff.
"Man, it's always - it ain't just competing against another guy, it's competing with yourself. I always try to break down the film and find something that you could get better the next day. And then challenge the players across from you to make the offense better. And then you're coming back to be better and make the whole defense better. It's always trying to find little things, whether it be pad level, hands, technique, anything to get better so this team goes farther," Wilson said.
