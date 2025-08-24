Raiders Suffer Another Injury in Preseason Finale
The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their roster, but still have depth issues at several positions on both sides of the ball. Since this is the case, Las Vegas can ill-afford injuries of any kind.
Aidan O'Connell has struggled throughout the preseason and throughout training camp, as he often played with the Raiders' second-string offensive line. There is a sizeable drop off in talent between the Raiders' starting offensive line and the reserves.
"It's definitely gotten easier. Thank God. It's definitely gotten easier. As a rookie, it's just so hard, and so many things, football and off the field that you're trying to figure out and out, but it's gotten easier. We see the same plays over and over again, and maybe more so, seeing the defenses and terminologies and what teams are trying to do against us," O'Connell said.
"And so by no means am I done studying, I got a lot more to go on this offense to try to master it. But definitely easier than when I first came in and even last year."
O'Connell Out 6-8 Weeks
However, although things have gotten easier for him, O'Connell will now be out for approximately 6-8 weeks with a fractured wrist he suffered against the Cardinals.
Following training camp, O'Connell noted how he believed playing behind the unit was an excellent opportunity for him and the second-string offensive line to improve.
"Yeah, I think it's a great opportunity for myself and for those guys as well. And again, this is going into year three for me. So not that long ago, I was a rookie, and I understand how hard it is to try to learn everything and absorb everything and then try to go execute, I think there's definitely steps to it. And so, it's my job to help those guys out as much as I can," O'Connell said.
"And in this league, the pass rush is always going to be good. And so, I all the confidence of the world and the guys I'm working with out there to protect me, and it's my job to get the protection right, communicate clearly, and get the ball out. So it's not just whatever it might be; it's not just one person's job. It's everybody's job."
Saturday was another chance for O'Connell and the second-string offensive line to improve, but it did not go well for either of them.
