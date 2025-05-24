Raiders' Tyree Wilson Can Play All Over The Defensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve next season and get their team back to winning a lot more games than they did last season.
The Raiders season in 2024 did not go how anyone wanted it to go but now, as we get closer to the 2025 season, a lot of things have changed for the Raiders.
In 2024 when the team was struggling, the defense always had an answer to keep the team in the game. The defense was one bright spot. Even with all the injuries that the Raiders had on the defensive side, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was able to get his players to make some good football, especially on the defensive line.
And that was one huge thing that the Raiders did over the offseason. They were able to bring back Patrick Graham. The Raiders front four on the defensive line can be special under Graham if they can stay healthy. The Raiders have one of the best, if not the best, defensive ends in the National Football League with Maxx Crosby.
They have two good defensive tackles in Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins. Then, at the other end, the Silver and Black have Malcolm Koonce, who looks to take another step at becoming an elite pass rusher. Even the depth of the Raiders on the defensive line is good. Now another year together and with Graham, the defense can be way better with the front four.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"He [Tyree Wilson] offers some precision flexibility," said Carpenter. "I can see some times where you side him inside. What about a pass rushing situation? Where are you going to bring three guys? Just tell you, Tyree is a guy, I have not in any way lost faith in. The Raiders were convinced, as well as others, that he was a total dude."
"Another great kid. Everyone of you would love him. He is just a great kid. He and DJ Glaze, in different positions, same kid. He lights up the room with his smile. But he is super comfortable just being the workhorse. You can see him after practice, hanging around with his teammates. He is talking to guys ... There is just so much about Tyree the person to like."
