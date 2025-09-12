Raiders Today

The Argument for Raiders to Trade For Disgruntled Star

The Las Vegas Raiders have a young wide receiving core. One veteran receiver can potentially find his way to the Silver and Black this season

Michael Canelo

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders have gone into this season with a lot of new players and young talent on this team. The Raiders have a lot of confidence in those young players to go out there and play well.

Head coach Pete Carroll has mentioned time after time that he is not afraid of playing young players on this team. That is where they grow and learn how to play the game at the NFL level. Carroll has been known to play young players early and go through the growing pains as they are on the field.

A position group that has a lot of young pieces is the Raiders' wide receiving group. It also has the most talent out of all the groups with young talent. The Raiders are confident in their young receivers, and they got ready this offseason in a great way. They showed a lot of promise, and when they took the field last week, they looked like they were ready for the moment. That was a good sign for the Silver and Black, especially early in the season. It is a confidence booster as well.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carroll is also known for having veterans on this roster. We have seen him do that this offseason with the Raiders as well. Carroll likes to have veterans around the young talent, and most of the time, they play a bigger role than just the position they play. Carroll can have the opportunity to add a veteran, speedy wide receiver during the season.

Tyreek Hill

Around the NFL, many feel like Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is going to be on the trade block soon. The way the Dolphins' season started, it can happen sooner than later.

Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leaves the field after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Cameron Sheath of Pro Football Network named the Raiders as a potential landing spot for Hill to be traded to.

Carroll’s best years in Seattle featured some of the very best players in the NFL, including Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, and Marshawn Lynch. The Raiders added Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft, to tremendous effect, and also Ashton Jeanty and Geno Smith this offseason via the draft and a trade, respectively.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has publicly expressed his desire to be traded away from the team, making him a potential bargaining chip in a trade for Hill."

