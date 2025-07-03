Judging the Raiders from the Outside Looking In
The Las Vegas Raiders will be a different team this season. However, how different they will be remains to be seen. While analyzing the Washington Commanders' upcoming opponents in 2025, Zach Selby noted a few of the biggest questions the Raiders face this season.
Two of those questions center around the performances of Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty.
"The Raiders rolled into 2024 with Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder all getting snaps, and while each player ended the year with a completion rate of at least 61%, it was obvious they needed an upgrade at the position. Enter Smith, who has revived his career over the last three seasons with 12,226 passing yards in that span," Selby said.
"Although he still has some issues, particularly when it comes to committing turnover-worthy plays, he's ranked in the top 10 in big-time throws, according to Pro Football Focus, over the last three seasons. He was also one of the best deep ball throwers in the league last season, tying Lamar Jackson for fifth among quarterbacks with at least 30 throws of 20 yards or more.
"All signs point to the quarterback play being better than what it was last season, but with the overall roster still needing more work, it's unclear how much Smith can elevate a team that finished 4-13."
Selby also noted that, along with Smith, the Raiders will technically have a few questions surrounding rookie running back Ashton Jeanty until they see the talented back in a meaningful game this fall. While Jeanty is expected to be a sure bet, he still must prove it on the gridiron.
"Jeanty was clearly the best running back in college football last season. He had the best offensive grade at his position from PFF with 1,695 yards after contact, 125 missed tackles forced, 55 runs of at least 10 yards, and 1,247 breakaway yards (all of those stats were the best in the FBS)," Selby said.
"It was an easy decision for head coach Pete Carroll, who clearly wants to lean more heavily on the run game in the first season with his new team, to add him to a backfield that already had Raheem Mostert as a change-of-pace option.
"The key for Jeanty will be whether he can be more of a pass-catcher in the NFL. While he dominated Boise State's ground game with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, he only had 23 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown. To be fair, Jeanty was more available as a receiver in 2023 and averaged 13.2 yards on 43 catches, so he does have the ability to be a more dynamic weapon. He'll be a heavily utilized piece in the Raiders' offense this year, so he'll have plenty of opportunities to work on it."
