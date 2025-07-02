Mutual Respect Along This Raiders' Position Group Continues to Grow
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham and star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby will lead the Las Vegas Raiders' defense. Las Vegas has undergone significant changes this offseason as it attempts to move on from a disappointing past few seasons.
The Raiders have undoubtedly improved on offense, but have several questions surrounding their defense. Las Vegas has a questionable defensive backfield, especially at cornerback, and their group of linebackers has more than a few unknowns as well.
While those two position groups have things to figure out, Las Vegas' defensive line will again be the team's strength. Rookie defensive lineman JJ Pegues recently shared what he has learned from the veteran around him.
“Maxx and Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, I always just tell myself, like, I played video games with these guys and stuff like that. Like, I see them on TV a lot on Sundays. But no, it’s definitely different, but it holds you to a higher standard, and they hold you to a higher standard, too,"
Pegues said."
"They want to win. They want to see you win, so I feel like, at the end of the day, once you get a team and a group like that that wants to see everybody win and not just money-chasing or trying to get this position -- like ultimately the goal you want is a championship, and I feel like that’s a team that’ll do it."
Following Organized Team Activities, Crosby explained how he believes Pegues and the rest of the Raiders' rookie defensive linemen are coming along. Las Vegas needs its defensive line to have a productive season.
"Yeah, they've been awesome. Honestly, just attention to detail, I think with rookies, you don't want rookies coming in and thinking they've got all the answers. You come in, you stay humble, be quiet, and just get to work. And I can say that truly about all those guys, they're not in there acting an ass or doing anything out of pocket," Crosby said.
"They're just coming in and showing up and working and putting their body on the line and flying around in individual and doing everything they're asked. So, that's all you can ask for truly, like those guys have been really awesome additions, and they have a ton of talent.
"I think they're going to help our team win. So that's ultimately all that matters at the end of the day. I think those guys are coming in with the right attitude and off to a great start."
