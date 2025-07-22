Best Passing Attacks the Raiders Will Face in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be better on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.
Patrick Graham had that unit playing at a respectable level last season despite all the injuries the team dealt with, but he knows this unit can be among the best in the league if it reaches its ceiling.
However, the Raiders did not address the cornerback room very heavily this offseason, only making two additions to that group that have a chance to be impactful. One is an oft-injured former first-round pick, and the other is a third-round rookie.
That may not bode well when the Raiders face some of the best passing attacks in the NFL this upcoming season. Which teams will give them the most fits?
Let’s break down the top three passing offenses the Raiders will see.
Washington Commanders - Things came together for Washington quicker than they expected.
Jayden Daniels was the best rookie quarterback in the NFL, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, as Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury dialed up the right plays. Terry McLaurin is among the most underrated receivers in football, too.
The Commanders also traded for Deebo Samuel, and tight end Zach Ertz has shown he still has juice. The Raiders’ defense will be up late preparing for this elite offense in Week 3.
Jacksonville Jaguars - The Jaguars have a chance to be one of the most improved offenses in the NFL this season.
With Liam Coen now the head coach, the Jags should be much more competent offensively. Trevor Lawrence has two elite downfield weapons in Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter.
Dyami Brown will have an impact for this team as well, and don’t sleep on what Brenton Strange will mean for Jacksonville’s offense. This game will not be easy for the Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys - There is a lot to like about this Cowboys' passing offense.
Dak Prescott is back healthy after going down with a season-ending hamstring injury. He has been among the most underrated quarterbacks in the league for the decade that he has played, so having him back will matter more than fans realize.
CeeDee Lamb has a great running mate in George Pickens, and players like tight end Jake Ferguson and Jalen Tolbert are fine ancillary pieces. The Cowboys’ offense will be explosive again with Prescott back.
Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and their 2025 opponents.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.