How Raiders' Patrick Graham is Showing Why He's a HC Candidate

The Las Vegas Raiders had a good showing in the last game in Week 16. The team had their best performance in a long time, and it was good to see that, even though the season had not gone the way they wanted it to.

The fight that this team showed in that game was telling that no one on this team has packed up their bags for the offseason. The Raiders controlled a good offense, and their defense showed up and played well in that one.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had this defense flying all over the field and making plays. The defense was making plays on all levels. On the defensive line, linebacker position, and in the secondary.

It was the whole defensive unit playing as one. Everyone was doing their job, and they were firing on all cylinders. It goes to show that the game plan that was installed was a different one and one that they believed in. That is something we have not seen all season.

Raiders Patrick Graham took Full control

We have not seen this Raiders defense play as it did in Week 16 in a long time. It looked like a Patrick Graham defense. And it looked like he was in full control of it. That is something that has not happened a lot this season.

The Raiders defense has been more of a classic Pete Carroll defense with a lot of Cover 3 getting played. And it has not worked. But in this one, you've seen the Raiders have a different approach to the defense. They were mixing it up, and you could tell that Graham had a big part in doing that. Now that caught a lot of people's attention.

It was huge for Graham to show this type of defense this late in the season. As we know, Graham has had head coaching interviews in the past, and it looks like he will get some looks this upcoming offseason. Graham is a good defensive coordinator, and he has made the Raiders' defense each season that he has had full control. This could be the last season for Graham with the Raiders, and in the last few games, he wants to show why he could be a great candidate for a head coaching job.

The Raiders finished the season off at home in Week 17 and 18. Graham will have two more chances to show what he could bring to a team on the defensive side and what leadership he brings.

