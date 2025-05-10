Raiders' RB Zamir White in Battle for RB3
One thing that the Las Vegas Raiders want to do way better next season is run the ball well. Last season, the Silver and Black had the worst run game in the National Football League. No matter what the Raiders tried, it did not work all of last season.
The Raiders, if they want to get things going in the right direction in 2025, will need a run game that is good and can be reliable for the offense and quarterback.
New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll likes his offense to run the ball and this offseason, alongside new general manager John Spytek, they have addressed the running back position. One move they made in free agency was getting a veteran back in the building.
And in the 2025 NFL Draft, they draft the best running back in the 2025 class. They are set up well to have a bounce-back year overall and at the running back position.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how running back Zamir White is in a battle for the third running back spot for the Raiders on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Then you come in and you are looking at that 3rd and 4th spot. Third and fourth are in a battle," said Carpenter. "Let us start with Zamir White. Zeus comes in and was a massively productive running back at Georgia. And the Raiders got him and were thrilled to get him ... After Antonio Pierce took over, you saw Zeus explode. He was the best running back in the second half of 2023 in the National Football League. And that is just factual. He did it all."
"Then, coming into 2024, Luke Getsy changes the scheme a little bit and goes to a wide zone and tries to make Zamir into something that he was not. And I do not think there is any other way to classify Zamir White's 2024 season other than a great disappointment. And it is not just a disappointment, you know, when you look at what his production was, but I think what the Raiders tried to do. This is where we talked about before when you go into the draft, it is understanding, it is just not picking a player. It is picking a player that fits your scheme."
