Raiders Best Value Pick From 2025 NFL Draft
Once the Las Vegas Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith early in the offseason, it opened the door for the Raiders to do so many other things in the 2025 NFL Draft.
And that is what the Silver and Black did. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek had the players they wanted to take in the 2025 draft on their draft board and took them to better their roster.
If the Raiders still had a need for a quarterback in the draft, they would have likely picked one in the first round of the draft. But the Raiders did not have to and they improved their roster in many other areas that will have them not only in 2025 but beyond. The Raiders' first draft class under Carroll and Spytek was a good one, and now they will have to get to work in finding their place in the NFL.
The Raiders' 2025 draft class was highlighted by their first round pick. The Silver and Black selected top running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick. Jeanty was the right pick for the Raiders in the first round. The Raiders needed a running back and got the best one in the class. Jeanty will give the Raiders an extra boost out of the backfield, something they did not have last season.
The team also made more picks that were good as well. Spytek and Carroll had a plan that benefited the Raiders, and they executed well throughout the whole draft.
But what player was the best value pick for the Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft? According to The Athletic, it was none other than Jeanty.
"Jeanty finished as the No. 3 player on both Brugler’s final big board and The Athletic’s consensus big board, and the Raiders landed him at No. 6. Even for a running back, that’s a steal when it comes to draft value. The Raiders believe Jeanty has legitimate star potential."
The Raiders have had a good history at the running back position when they draft them. Jeanty can start what looks to be a promising career with the Silver and Black. This is just the beginning for Jeanty and the Raiders. A lot of excitement is coming out of Las Vegas with Jeanty joining the franchise.
