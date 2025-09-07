Why the Raiders' Offense is Primed for a Breakout Season
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason needing to improve their personnel on offense. They did so in an efficient manner.
Raiders Ready to Break Out
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently analyzed every team's offensive performance last season, comparing their first half of last season with the second half. Based on that information, Valentine named the Raiders an offense that could break out in 2025.
"Their first-half struggles were rooted in what was the worst offense in the NFL by EPA per play. However, things improved in the second half of the season. The Raiders placed 21st in EPA per play and 18th per pass play between Weeks 10 and 18, a turnaround aided by rookie sensation Brock Bowers — who earned an 85.1 overall grade while breaking the rookie record for receptions in a season," Valentine said.
"The rushing attack still struggled, though, even if the offensive line earned a top-20 run-blocking grade. Improving on the ground was paramount for the Raiders in 2025, but just one piece of an ever-changing puzzle."
Valentine noted that new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith will have a better supporting cast this season than he did during his final season with the Seattle Seahawks. Smith will also have a better supporting cast than any Raiders quarterback has had in many seasons.
Las Vegas needs the best version of Smith on Sunday and the rest of the season.
"Smith secured an 83.1 overall grade in 2024 and will have a much better supporting cast with the Raiders in 2025 than in his final year with the Seahawks. Smith should form a strong bond with Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, while the likes of Tre Tucker and rookie receivers Jack Bech and Donte’ Thornton will also contribute to the passing game," Valentine said.
"The state of the rushing game will be in a much better spot in 2025. The Raiders drafted college phenom Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft while adding veteran Raheem Mostert to the backfield. Jeanty rushed for 2,287 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2024 en route to a 95.4 overall grade for the Boise State Broncos. The step up from the Mountain West to the AFC West will be sizable, but Jeanty has proven that he has the talent to succeed.
"The offense’s improvement will be tied together by Chip Kelly calling the plays. In his return to NFL action, Kelly could design one of the better offenses in the league."
