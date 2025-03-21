Report Lists Favorite, Least Favorite Raiders FA Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed edge rusher Malcolm Koonce this offseason, signaling a commitment to maintaining a tough defensive front when healthy.
That move was listed as the favorite of Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, who considered contract, projected contract, and other key metrics regarding player value.
"A torn ACL in August ended Koonce’s 2024 campaign before it even began, crushing any prospect of cashing in this offseason," he wrote. "Before going down, though, Koonce was one of the 25 most valuable edge defenders in 2023, according to PFF’s WAR metric, and was excellent across the second half of that season. If he can surge back to that level, this will be one of the biggest value signings of the cycle."
There is no doubt that Koonce's high ceiling gives the Raiders reason to believe he could be special in the Silver and Black. Inconsistency and injury have hampered him throughout his relatively young career, but there is plenty of time for him to make a comeback.
And a one-year deal betting himself? Have to admire that kind of intangible confidence. Koonce spent his time off looking to improve in more ways than just health.
"You can kind of take some time to come back to the drawing board and look at your old film and look at film across the league," he told reporters at a recent presser. "Also, since you're not playing, you can pay attention to guys on the team. So, just focusing on stuff that you see across the league and that you can implement in your game, that's something I was doing, and just kind of reflecting on my career so far."
A move the Raiders made that did not get such praise from Cameron was the signing of guard Alex Cappa, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals.
"A dire need for help on the interior led the Raiders to target Cappa before free agency, but patience may have better served their pursuit," wrote Cameron. "Cappa is coming off his worst season since his rookie campaign, underscored by a 39.7 PFF pass-blocking grade and a PFF WAR mark that placed him 77th out of 79 qualifying guards in 2024."
