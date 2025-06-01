How Has Raiders' Malcolm Koonce Looked in OTAs?
The Las Vegas Raiders will be getting back their young, good pass rusher next season. Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce is getting ready for the 2025 season after missing the whole 2024 season with a torn ACL.
Koonce came into last season as one player to watch because he was coming off a great 2023 season and was looking to top that and become another elite pass rusher for the Raiders.
The Raiders defense missed Koonce last season tremendously because he was a very important piece of the defense, and they had big plans for him. The Raiders had a lot of injuries last season, but the one that felt the hardest was Koonce. It happened before last season started, and it was just the start of things to come for the Silver and Black in 2024.
But now we are here in 2025 and as the Raiders are getting ready for the new season they are looking forward to having Koonce back with the other good Raider players on the defensive side of the ball.
Koonce could have left for another team this offseason, but he wanted to stay with the Raiders. That was huge for him and the new regime because Koonce is a good player who can turn into an elite pass rusher.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about what they have seen from Malcolm Koonce at Raiders OTAs on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The first thing that has stood out to me was that I heard how well Malcolm Koonce has looked," said Carpenter. "How hard he worked in his rehab and I watched him really closely. It was great to see Malcom Koonce."
"I will second that," said Trezevant. "Malcolm looked good. He looked slim, but he looked like he was muscular. So you could tell he made good use of that time off. Even from a side of football, everyone inside this room, media, other players, other coaches, I think everybody roots for Malcolm ... It is good to see Malcolm back. We are all ready to see him kind of take that next step that we were all but certain he was going to take last year before he got injured."
