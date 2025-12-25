Where Raiders' Maxx Crosby Finds His Inspiration

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is the best at his position. Once again, this season, Crosby is showing why he is the best and playing great football. It has been a season of disappointment for his team, but he is still going out there and playing lights out.

That is the only way that Crosby knows how to do it. Head on and going all out and giving it his all. No matter what is happening in the season, Crosby is going out there and doing the best for his team.

It has not always been easy for Crosby in the NFL. Coming into the NFL, Crosby was not a high draft pick or considered by many as the guy to keep your eyes on coming into the league. He was not taken until the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders.

The Raiders took an opportunity on Crosby, who just wanted an opportunity, and he took that opportunity and has shown the Raiders why it was one of the best picks they have ever made.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Crosby has come into the NFL and just put in the work and then some. He has turned himself into the best defensive player in the NFL. It did not happen overnight. It has been years of work and sacrifices and being the best he could be. Getting one percent better every day has been something Crosby's has lived by. It was not easy, but he put the best around him, and it has played off for him.

Crosby on Kobe and Jordan

"If there is anyone I idolize, you know, Kobe and Jordan are the two guys I look up to the most," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby . "Just from inspiration, just from reading their books. Having the honor of knowing Michael Jordan. Being signed to his brand now and having him in my corner, and Tom Brady. You know, a guy like Kobe that I know is not here anymore."

"But being able to be with Tim Grover on a regular basis and having him in my corner, and he worked with Kobe for 15 years and MJ for 15 years. You get to hear all those stories, and you know, when you are away for all that time, and I cannot be there, with my daughter physically all the time. I got to FaceTime and do stuff like that. It takes me back to square one, because I know that it is all going to be worth it."

