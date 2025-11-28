Why One and Done is Not Out of the Question for the Raiders

This season has been one that the Las Vegas Raiders already want to forget. The Raiders have not done anything to improve this team from the previous years, and somehow it has regressed.

They made a lot of changes this offseason, and most of them have not planned out the way they would have liked to. They are 2-9 going into the final six games of the season, and they were not competitive like head coach Pete Carroll preached all offseason long.

The Raiders still have to play their remaining games, but many people following the organization and Raider Nation have already turned the page to the 2026 offseason and beyond. That is something the Raiders wanted to avoid, but this season was over by the bye week, and that is disappointing for a franchise that brought in a new head coach, general manager, offensive coordinator, and quarterback.

When you make changes like this, you are expected to be better and competitive. That is far from what the Silver and Black have been this season.

Pete Carroll is not Safe with his Job Security

The Raiders have already let go of two coordinators this season, and more changes are definitely on their way after this season is over for them. When a team is going through what the Raiders are, changes have to happen because then you are accepting the same or similar results the following year.

That is why it is important for these players and coaches to show they are not just gonna lay down and take losses. They have something to show, and it is up to them if they want to fight or not.

For Pete Carroll, he has to win some games and show that this team could improve over the next six games. If not, he will be out of another head coaching job. Carroll is on the hot seat, and each time his team does not perform well, it is only going to get hotter. A lot of eyes will be on Carroll the rest of the way and how his team is playing on the field. It will come as no surprise if Carroll and the Raiders go their own ways after the season. Anything is on the table for this organization once again.

That is a spot that owner Mark Davis did not want to be in again, but he is going to have to face it once more and see if he wants a new voice coming in next season.

