Three Bold Predictions for Raiders' Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have just about a week and a half before the 2025 NFL Draft arrives.
The team is finalizing its draft plans as General Manager John Spytek looks to make an impact in his first year leading the Silver and Black.
We have seen crazy things happen in the draft in the last few years, including the Atlanta Falcons selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall selection after giving Kirk Cousins a massive contract.
Someone somewhere may have dreamt that up in some kind of bold prediction format.
So, let’s draw some inspiration from that scenario we just made up and give some bold predictions on what the Raiders may do in the draft.
Raiders trade back in the first, draft Matthew Golden - Many fans want the Raiders to stay at No. 6 overall and select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, but they decide to improve their passing game with the explosive Golden.
Teams like the Dallas Cowboys or Chicago Bears could be willing to give up draft capital to move up for Jeanty, so the Raiders could move a few spots back, land one of the best offensive players in the draft, and acquire some extra picks in the process.
If a team approaches the Raiders with the right offer, they should absolutely consider moving back and drafting Golden.
Raiders ignore quarterback in the entire draft - They don’t even take an undrafted free agent.
The Raiders have commonly been linked to the top quarterbacks in this class, including Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Ohio State’s Will Howard. However, they roll with Geno Smith as the starter, Aidan O’Connell as the backup, and a veteran as the emergency third quarterback.
The team must address several other positions in the draft, so it does that instead.
Raiders take two offensive linemen - Despite being fairly comfortable along their offensive line, the Raiders decide to beef it up on Day 3.
Las Vegas took two offensive linemen during last year’s draft, which worked out well. Those two, Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, are expected to at least compete for starting roles.
The Raiders go with two more offensive linemen who likely won’t compete to be starters, but they have quality depth.
This is a deep offensive line class, and the Raiders’ trenches would be much stronger by adding multiple players.
