Maxx Crosby Reflects on Wasted Vintage Performance
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders got a vintage Maxx Crosby performance on Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears, but it ended up being wasted in a loss.
Crosby talked about the loss and more post-game in the locker room. To view his comments, watch below.
On his perspective of the game...
Maxx Crosby: "We lost, so we have to figure out how to win. That's it."
On his performance in the first half...
Crosby: "Yeah, of course, that's how I do every week. People can say whatever, I'll come out and bring my best every time I step on the field regardless of what aspect they want to try to break down. My game is I want to go out there and wreck everything, and I feel like I do that at a very, very high level. And it wasn't enough today. I've got to do more. We've got to do more as a team to win."
On his thoughts on the loss....
Crosby: "It sucks to lose. That's it." On his first career interception in the NFL... Crosby: "We ran a great game. Tyree [Wilson] got off the ball really well, I came underneath, matched his eyes, found his eyes, and come in on the ball. It was a cool play." On if he practiced for an interception... Crosby: "I work on trying to take the ball away every single day. It's literally what I do all year round. I know a couple of them have been taken away this year for me for some weird reason, but finally getting one was good. But I could have had a couple more today as well. So, always room to improve, and definitely going to keep working on improving."
On his being a leader after the loss...
Crosby: "I mean, we're really close. We're right there. It came down to the last play. We've got to find a way to not make it so hard on ourselves. It's the only thing we can do. Freaking hurts, sucks, I hate losing. Nobody in this locker room likes losing, so we've got to just find ways to win."
On his thoughts on Ashton Jeanty's performance…
Crosby: "He looked awesome. Everyone has their opinions in September, and then now they're going to jump on the bandwagon. This happens every year. So, he's an incredible player. He's going to keep getting better, I love the way he works."
