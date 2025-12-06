Raiders Get Crushing News on Offense With Latest Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders released their final injury report heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos. As if facing one of the top teams in the National Football League was not enough, the Raiders now must also do so with a roster that is severly injured.

Opoortunities Abound

On top of the injuries, the Raiders already have their final injury report featured several big names. Las Vegas will-- beyond Geno Smith will have to find a way to beat the Broncos with a roster that is hurting, as the final five games of the regular season approach.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders had a total of 10 players listed on Friday's injury report. Maxx Crosby, Jamal Adams, Jordan Meredith, Jermey Chinn, and Dylan Paraham were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Alex Bachman, Michael Mayer, and Dont'e Thornton all missed practice again on Friday and were ruled out for Sunday's game. The Raiders continue to patch things together on both sides of the ball, as the season comes to an end. Las Vegas is on the brink of a big offseason.

On Friday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how the injuries have led to additional opportunities for other players on the roster. Las Vegas has depended heavily on their veterans this season. However, after starting 2-10, it is time for the Raiders coaching staff to open things up.

"Yeah, everybody's got a chance to be a starter of our guys, and that's a really good trait. And so, we just want to keep them growing and keep them being part of what's going on here. And so, they become familiar with the game, and they're comfortable with it. And so, when we come back around and it's the next turn for these guys, they'll feel like they've played a lot of football. So, that's the whole idea,” Carroll said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) reacts after a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"That is on the high end. I don't remember our numbers back when we started in Seattle, but that would be freshmen and sophomores playing all that time at USC, and we've never been that heavy. So, it shows you that the roster is competitive, and we're trying to give guys an opportunity to show where they fit. And I want everybody alive in the planning as much as we can to keep them going, to keep them driving, to make their spot."

