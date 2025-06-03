Raiders TE Michael Mayer Playing with an Edge in 2025
One Las Vegas Raiders player who will be looking to have a bounce-back season in 2025 is tight end Michael Mayer.
Mayer is a good, young, talented tight end, and he can do a lot from the tight end position. Last season, Mayers was dealing with personal issues that kept him off the field, but when he did return, the team was excited to have him back, and he is important to the team's offense.
Mayers can do it all. He can block, catch, and make the team successful. He is willing to do whatever it takes to get the team to win more games. Mayer is important to the offense because when you have him on the field, it is still hard to tell if the Silver and Black are going to run the ball or go for a pass. Mayers is looking to have a good season in 2025 and be a big part of what the Raiders are doing.
Pairing him with the Raiders starting tight end Brock Bowers can be a matchup nightmare for any team. We did not get to see that much last season, and this offseason can be important for both of them to build that chemistry in the tight end room.
Mayers and Bowers can be featured on the team's offense a lot next season. It will be hard to stop them or to get through them when they are both on the field.
Mayers was the best tight end coming out of college in 2023, and that is why the Raiders took him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Mayers and what he has shown in OTAs on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Inside Podcast."
"In terms of Michael Mayer, listen, that is somebody again I think a lot of us root for," said Trezevant. "It is a unique situation that he is in. He has that chip on his shoulder. Let us not forget that Michael was that guy in college in terms of tight end. Michael was a man among boys at Notre Dame. Just go watch, forget the stats ... I think we are a special piece that you need to watch this season because again that versatility of the pass catchers they have, Michael Mayer should have a really good season."
We want to invite you to always follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr. Follow us right now!
You can now find our Facebook, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.