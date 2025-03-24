Mid-Round NFL Draft Options for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have several decisions to make this offseason. Matt Holder of Yahoo Sports believes if the Raiders decide to take a developmental quarterback in the middle rounds, they would likely select quarterback Tyler Shough.
"Assuming Jaxson Dart isn’t in this discussion, my choice would be Louisville’s Tyler Shough. Let me rephrase, Oregon’s/Texas Tech’s/Louisville’s Tyler Shough," Holder said.
"If you just watched Shough’s tape from last season, you might wonder why he isn’t considered a first-round pick. He has plenty of arm talent and is a good athlete for the position to have some tools to work with."
Shough would be a solid addition in the mid-late rounds of the draft, but a few downsides come with drafting the signal caller. Holder noted some things that may cause teams to pass on him in the upcoming draft, as his age and injury history are noteworthy and worth considering.
"However, Shough is a one-year wonder who took seven years in college to put it all together and will be a 26-year-old rookie. He also has an injury history to take into consideration. But if we’re talking about taking a chance on a mid-round quarterback, Shough is the guy I’d bet on," Holder said.
"The Raiders are reportedly high on Quinn Ewers from Texas, which I don’t completely understand, and Syracuse’s Kyle McCord could be intriguing, too. McCord has impressive accuracy but doesn’t have good physical traits to work with."
The Raiders' offseason moves give them plenty of flexibility through the remainder of free agency and the NFL Draft. The Raiders have several holes to fix and several ways to do so. Although they may not have made many big moves, the Raiders should still be in a good position next season.
Las Vegas must continue to make moves this offseason, as they desperately need to add depth at multiple roster positions.
The NFL Draft will give the Raiders another chance to find that depth, but veteran leadership cannot be undervalued after a season of rookies, second and third-year players taking the field for the Raiders for most of their games this past season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.