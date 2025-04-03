Latest Mock Addresses 2025, Sets Stage for Next Draft
It is an exciting time of the year for the NFL. It is draft season and with only a couple of weeks left for until the 2025 NFL Draft, teams are getting their final draft boards up, with players they will be going after this year.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, it is a mystery on what they are going to do with their first-round pick. The Silver and Black own the sixth overall pick in this year's draft. The Raiders now have options on what to do with that pick.
With the Raiders trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith this offseason, it has opened the door for the team to go in a lot of different directions.
One option for the Raiders can also be to trade away their sixth overall pick and move down the draft board to acquire more draft capitial for the future. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek will come together and put their first draft class together as members of the Raiders organization.
Our Hondo Carpenter gave his latest mock draft in the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," and it sets up the Raiders to go after Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"Raiders have the sixth pick and I project that the Raiders traded that pick with Dallas [Cowboys] for Dallas's No. 12 pick," said Carpenter. "Now, additionally, they are going to pick up Dallas's No. 44, and there is going to be some other compensation."
"Then I have the Raiders at 12, trade out of that pick and dropping to 26th with the Los Angeles Rams. In that scenario ... they will pick up Dallas's 44th pick, they would switch first-rounders and get next year's first-rounders. They [Raiders] drop to 12th, pick up a second, and pick up a first rounder next year."
"The Raiders pick up the Rams third round pick No. 90. Now they have a third round pick and their first rounder next year for the Rams and some additional compensation."
"Here is the big deal, they now have three first-rounders for next year ... Which then sets them up next year to do whatever they got to do to get up and get Arch Manning. It allows them to trade three first-rounders. They can potentially trade five ... There are going to be so many good quarterbacks next year; it allows them to have three first-rounders next year."
