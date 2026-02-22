Fernando Mendoza Makes Critical Decision Ahead of Combine

The Las Vegas Raiders are all but sure to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top pick in the NFL Draft.

Raiders' Future

The Raiders will soon eliminate what has been arguably their biggest need for many years. Although Mendoza to Las Vegas is reportedly nearly a certainty, many will naturally want to see Mendoza in the upcoming NFL Combine. However, that will reportedly not happen.

Las Vegas will have to wait a little longer to get an additional look at Mendoza. Still, the additional look is likely not needed after the body of work Mendoza put together on the collegiate level.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) looks downfield as Roman Hemby (1) fakes the handoff during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adam Schefter of ESPN recently reported that Mendoza has chosen not to throw at the upcoming NFL Combine. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback did, however, confirm that he will throw in Indiana's pro day in April. All eyes will be on Mendoza come April.

"Projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will not throw at the combine this week, per source. He will throw at Indiana’s pro day on April 1st, when the school has multiple pass catchers that Mendoza wants to help showcase," Schefter said.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the hiring of Klint Kubiak, the Raiders believe Mendoza is the next piece in their puzzle. Pairing Kubiak and Mendoza should address the Raiders' top three issues over the past three seasons: coaching, playcalling, and quarterback play.

After being introduced as the Raiders' head coach, Kubiak explained his mindset on the draft and roster rebuilding. Filling out the coaching staff, adding Mendoza, and fixing the offensive line are high on the Raiders' to-do list. They are making solid progress so far.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

“What an opportunity to get to go study this draft and we'll come to that conclusion here soon enough. There's a lot of work to be done before then, but it's an opportunity to make the make the roster better. And not only do you have the first overall pick, but you're picking early in all the other rounds too. So, looking forward to attacking that process with John [Spytek], our scouting department and the coaches working really closely together,” Kubiak said.

"Whether it's a rebuild, whether you're on a returning roster with Super Bowl aspirations, to me, the work doesn't change, preparation doesn't change. Every team next year is going to start off undefeated at 0-0, so to me it doesn't change much. Obviously, it's what you identify your team needs in the offseason, player acquisition wise, and then once April 15 starts, we're all on the same plane."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) races after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.